Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,594,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,396. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,289,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $128,542,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $107,155,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.