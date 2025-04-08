Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 690482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a market cap of C$306.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard is a world leader in proton exchange membrane fuel cell, power system development, and commercialization. The company’s principal business is the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications), material handling, and stationary power generation.

