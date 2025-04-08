Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 331.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,394,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,596 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $83,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after buying an additional 931,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,409,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,224,000 after buying an additional 1,483,270 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

