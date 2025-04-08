Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,646,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,857 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $156,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 932,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,583,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,512,000 after buying an additional 52,242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $298,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Melius raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 71.62%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

