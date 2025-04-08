Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,152,763 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,106,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,152,763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $262,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 128,176 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 126,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 347,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

