Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,268,537 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,268,537 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $466,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,818 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,302,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 319,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

