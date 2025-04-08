Barclays Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $18.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 13,200,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,221.28. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

