Barclays Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCBI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 514,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $530,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.