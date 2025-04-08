Barclays Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $64.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NYSE:EIX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.54. 1,776,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $323,443,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Edison International by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,369,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

