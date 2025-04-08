Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 996 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.