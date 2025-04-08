Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $190,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,791,000 after acquiring an additional 417,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $326.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.