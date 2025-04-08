Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies within the entertainment industry, including those involved in film, television, gaming, streaming services, and other forms of media and leisure activities. Their performance is influenced by consumer trends, technological innovation, and shifts in cultural preferences, making them a dynamic component of equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,091,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,049,445. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,797,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,952,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,461. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

