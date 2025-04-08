Best Solar Stocks To Watch Now – April 8th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that operate within the solar energy sector, encompassing manufacturers, installers, and technology developers involved in harnessing solar power. These stocks are popular among investors interested in renewable energy solutions and the broader shift toward sustainable and environmentally friendly power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.73. The company had a trading volume of 110,655,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,701,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.17. The stock has a market cap of $742.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.14. 5,617,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.81.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,710. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $125.86 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38.

