Better Choice Company Inc. Announces — Dividend of $35.00 (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 35.00 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.
Better Choice Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 40,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,420. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. Better Choice has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.
About Better Choice
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Better Choice
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Stock Average Calculator
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.