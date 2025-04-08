Better Choice Company Inc. Announces — Dividend of $35.00 (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 35.00 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Better Choice Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 40,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,420. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. Better Choice has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

