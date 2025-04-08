BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $360,795.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

