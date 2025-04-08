BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $360,795.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.
BIOLASE Company Profile
