Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$7.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$7.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIR. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.09.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.70. 649,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

