Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 2,303,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,980,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $283.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 6.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

