BlackRock Latin American Declares Dividend of $0.06 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Latin American stock opened at GBX 294.71 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £108.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306. BlackRock Latin American has a one year low of GBX 263.12 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 413 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get BlackRock Latin American alerts:

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 23.40 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Latin American had a net margin of 115.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%.

About BlackRock Latin American

The Company aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.