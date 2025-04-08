Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at HSBC

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. 3,768,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,678. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 3.27.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 262,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

