Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research raised Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

OWL opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

