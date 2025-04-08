Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.77 and last traded at $145.40. 4,996,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,944,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average is $164.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

