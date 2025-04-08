Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,302 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $42,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

