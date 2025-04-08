Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bowhead Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of BOW stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 30,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,062. Bowhead Specialty has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

