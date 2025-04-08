Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 923.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,793 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.34.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 697,976 shares of company stock worth $127,336,102 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

