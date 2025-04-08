Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $68.33

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Victory Capital Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,966,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,240 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,231,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after buying an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Victory Capital by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 458,534 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCTR opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.