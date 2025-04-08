Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

