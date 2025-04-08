Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Raises Dividend to $3.46 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.46 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $13.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. This is a 132.4% increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 401.0% per year over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 181.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.1%.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.11. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CALM shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

