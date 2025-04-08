Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 2386385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Consumer Edge reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

