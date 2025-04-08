Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock Price

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVRx from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $300.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 116.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVRx by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in CVRx by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CVRx by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

