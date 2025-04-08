Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $770,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,978,000 after purchasing an additional 491,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,849,000 after buying an additional 1,179,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

