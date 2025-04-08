Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

