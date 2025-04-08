Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,822 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 693.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after buying an additional 1,490,935 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,425 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,080,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $53,736,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

