Cerity Partners LLC Has $79.37 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $79,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. Amundi lifted its position in RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $216,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $123.41.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

