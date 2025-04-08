Cerity Partners LLC Sells 83,674 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,674 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $54,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.