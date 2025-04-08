Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,664,000 after acquiring an additional 379,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $629,197,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,788,000 after purchasing an additional 91,554 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,638,000 after buying an additional 631,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

