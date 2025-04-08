Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.33, but opened at $61.05. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $59.34, with a volume of 8,224 shares changing hands.

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.23.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

