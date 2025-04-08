Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.64.

Shares of CB traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.39. The company had a trading volume of 332,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.20 and its 200-day moving average is $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

