Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 882,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $96.87 and a 52 week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,808,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,183,000 after purchasing an additional 107,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,687,000 after buying an additional 214,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,971,000 after buying an additional 114,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

