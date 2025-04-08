CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$9.90. 12,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 4,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.79.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12.

About CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company’s approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.