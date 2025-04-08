Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $30,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cintas by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,357,000 after acquiring an additional 529,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.