Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 7,560,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,283,626.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,605 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,318.05. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $2,060,025.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,413,489.20. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 944,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,486,000 after purchasing an additional 799,313 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 104,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 47,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.