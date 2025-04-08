Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Price

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $720.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.14.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Trading Down 1.9 %

URI traded down $10.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.14. The company had a trading volume of 903,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $748.93. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.