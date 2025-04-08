Citigroup Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $32.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. 3,351,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,924. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

