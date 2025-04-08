Citigroup Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $132.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $177.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KKR. Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,080. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

