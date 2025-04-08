CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 13,235,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 28,632,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $95,866.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

