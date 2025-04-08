CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.68 Per Share

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 3.1% increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLS Price Performance

LON:CLI opened at GBX 62.89 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01. CLS has a one year low of GBX 60.91 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 101.40 ($1.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.30)) earnings per share for the quarter. CLS had a negative net margin of 134.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. Research analysts expect that CLS will post 10.0104167 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.45) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

About CLS

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.