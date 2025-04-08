Comparing BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) & Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Couchbase and BlackLine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 1 2 13 0 2.75 BlackLine 2 3 7 0 2.42

Couchbase currently has a consensus target price of $22.19, indicating a potential upside of 62.43%. BlackLine has a consensus target price of $64.27, indicating a potential upside of 50.06%. Given Couchbase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Couchbase is more favorable than BlackLine.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $209.47 million 3.46 -$80.18 million ($1.46) -9.36 BlackLine $653.34 million 4.14 $165.81 million $1.45 29.54

This table compares Couchbase and BlackLine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BlackLine has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackLine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of BlackLine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -39.31% -57.22% -30.94% BlackLine 24.67% 21.63% 4.10%

Risk and Volatility

Couchbase has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackLine beats Couchbase on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance. The company was founded by Therese Tucker in May 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

