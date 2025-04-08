Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,812,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,457,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,045,541,000 after purchasing an additional 944,897 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

