Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 18.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

