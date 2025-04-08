Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,739 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $126,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after purchasing an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,505,000 after buying an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after buying an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,031,000 after acquiring an additional 525,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,241,000 after acquiring an additional 167,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

